This classic log structure (on the National Register of Historic Places) was built in 1906 to serve travelers along the Fairbanks–Valdez Trail. In 1997 the cabin was moved, log by log, from Fort Greely to its present location and now serves as a museum with a collection of exhibits dedicated to travel in Alaska in the early 1900s – the roadhouse era.
Sullivan Roadhouse
The Interior
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Big Delta State Historical Park
8.85 MILES
This 10-acre historical park on the Tanana River preserves Rika’s Roadhouse and Landing, an important crossroads for travelers, miners and soldiers on the…
Nearby The Interior attractions
1. Big Delta State Historical Park
8.85 MILES
This 10-acre historical park on the Tanana River preserves Rika’s Roadhouse and Landing, an important crossroads for travelers, miners and soldiers on the…