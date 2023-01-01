Only 100 miles southwest of Anchorage, Lake Clark National Park & Preserve features spectacular scenery that is a composite of Alaska: an awesome array of tundra-covered hills, mountains, glaciers, coastline, the largest lakes in the state and two active volcanoes. The centerpiece of the park is spectacular Lake Clark, a 42-mile-long turquoise body of water ringed by mountains.

The park is also where the Alaska Range merges into the Aleutian Range to form the Chigmit Mountains, and is home to two volcanoes: Mt Iliamna and Mt Redoubt. To reach the park, you will need to arrange with an Anchorage charter pilot for drop-off at the start of your adventure (around $490 round trip).