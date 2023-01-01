By Alaskan standards, Izembek National Wildlife Refuge is tiny, but within its 492 sq miles is one of Alaska's most ecologically unique landscapes. Coastlines are covered with giant flocks of birds, the waters run with five species of salmon, and packs of wolves roam the tundra – not to mention the numerous brown bears, moose and foxes that live here. The refuge's main feature is the 150-sq-mile Izembek Lagoon, where shallow, brackish water makes for a perfect habitat for waterfowl.

Nearly the entire population (around 150,000) of Pacific black brant, a small sea goose, passes through the refuge on its yearly migration. The nearest town is Cold Bay. To visit, you'll need to arrive via the Alaska Marine Highway ferry (once per month, April through October) or on a flight with PenAir (daily).