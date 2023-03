Angoon (pop 450) is the only community on Admiralty Island and serves as the departure point for many kayak and canoe trips into the heart of the monument, including the Cross Admiralty canoe route. The town has long been home to the Kootznoowoo-Tlingit clan, who historically favored the area for its sunnier-than-normal climate. The town is isolated and small. It is popular with summer fishers and kayakers and connected to Juneau via daily floatplanes and twice-weekly ferries.