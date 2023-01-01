Occupying an exceptionally beautiful stretch of the Southern Appalachians, the Little River flows much of its course over Lookout Mountain, which marks the intersection of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. The Little River Canyon, filled with dramatic rock formations and river-smoothed bluffs, forms one of the deepest, most intricate gorge systems in the Eastern USA. A wheelchair-accessible boardwalk leads to the Little River Falls, while within the park you can just zen out on the blending of forest, mountain and stream ecosystems.

Note the $10 admission fee is charged for Canyon Mouth Park, the natural access point for vehicular traffic. You can hike into the park for free.