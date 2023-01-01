Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

If you love motorcycles, this museum is an absolute must. The collection includes 1200 motorcycles dating from today all the way back to 1902, and at least 600 of them are on display at all times. It was launched by George Barber, a local businessman who loved restoring and racing vintage Porsches. Once his attention turned to motorcycles in 1989, he assembled a restoration team and began collecting in earnest. The sheer range of his collection is mental.

The museum is located inside Barber Motorsports Park, an elegantly landscaped 2.38-mile road course that hosts a variety of racing events throughout the year.