This modest fort is one of a handful of strongholds scattered throughout the oasis that once helped guard the area from attack by rival tribes. There's nothing to see inside, but it's worth a quick stop to climb the stairs to the roof for views of the surrounding dunes and to get an idea of the region's 19th-century mud-brick architecture.
Dhafeer Fort
Liwa Oasis
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.47 MILES
The paved road out to the Moreeb Dune (Tal Moreeb) is a decent taster of desert scenery if you don't have a 4WD. This is the edge of the beautiful but…
Nearby Liwa Oasis attractions
10.47 MILES
The paved road out to the Moreeb Dune (Tal Moreeb) is a decent taster of desert scenery if you don't have a 4WD. This is the edge of the beautiful but…