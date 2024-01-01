Dhafeer Fort

Liwa Oasis

LoginSave

This modest fort is one of a handful of strongholds scattered throughout the oasis that once helped guard the area from attack by rival tribes. There's nothing to see inside, but it's worth a quick stop to climb the stairs to the roof for views of the surrounding dunes and to get an idea of the region's 19th-century mud-brick architecture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Moreeb Dune

    Moreeb Dune

    10.47 MILES

    The paved road out to the Moreeb Dune (Tal Moreeb) is a decent taster of desert scenery if you don't have a 4WD. This is the edge of the beautiful but…

View more attractions

Nearby Liwa Oasis attractions

1. Moreeb Dune

10.47 MILES

The paved road out to the Moreeb Dune (Tal Moreeb) is a decent taster of desert scenery if you don't have a 4WD. This is the edge of the beautiful but…