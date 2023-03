A huge hangar in the gritty industrial part of city, 3.5km from pr Soborny (Lenina), contains a lovingly arranged exhibition of civilian and military vehicles. Highlights include Soviet government limousines (such as ZIL and Chaika) facing their American prototypes in the main hall, and the full range of Zaporozhets – USSR's most ridiculed (and beloved) mini produced in Zaporizhzhya.

Marshrutka 54 (4uah, 10 minutes) goes that way from McDonald's on pr Soborny.