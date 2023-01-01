Dzhuma-Dzhami Mosque

Built in 1552, the landmark mosque is attributed to Mimar Sinan, the architect of Istanbul's famous Blue Mosque. Although not in Backhysaray, it was considered the main mosque of Ottoman-ruled Crimea. It served as a venue for enthroning Crimean khans, who disembarked in Yevpatoriya after an obligatory inauguration visit to Istanbul. From the port, they proceeded straight to the mosque, where they presented the sultan's firman (license to rule) to the citizens. For a symbolic donation (say, 20uah) you can join a Russian-language tour of the mosque, which sets off every hour on the hour.