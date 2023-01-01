The Shatsky National Nature Park lies 160km northwest of Lutsk in the corner between Belarus and Poland, and has some 200 lakes, rivers and streams. However, while fascinating to scientists, Ukraine's wild 'Lake District' and its deep Lake Svityaz is a long way from appealing to all but the most adventurous of (camping and rafting) tourists.

If you are interested in heading to this park, catch one of the frequent buses to Kovel from Lviv and change for the village of Shatsk. At least six buses a day also go direct to Shatsk from Lutsk (108uah, 3½ hours). Don't even consider heading this way without lashings of mosquito repellent.