Artyom Monument

On top of a forested hill, the 27m monument of local Bolshevik leader Artyom was designed in an unusual Cubist style by Ivan Kavaleridze, who created some of the worst monuments in Kyiv. Fortunately, this early (1927) work is nothing to be ashamed of. As dazzlingly white as the Sviatohirsk Lavra underneath, it looks like (and in many way is) an idol of a rival religion, but together with the monastery they create a wonderfully bizarre ensemble. The monument is a short hike or 30uah taxi ride from Sviatohirsk Lavra.