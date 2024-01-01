A beeswax candle's throw from pl Soborny is the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, which has a much more atmospheric interior than the rather plain 1830s exterior might suggest. The complex is surrounded by attractive gardens and there's a statue of Taras Shevchenko off to the south side.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
