Mid-Dnipro Museum of Folk Architecture and Life

This brilliant outdoor museum in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky, 90km southeast of Kyiv, has around 70 heritage wooden buildings brought here from nearby villages and clustered tightly on 32 hectares of forested land. Some of them have been turned into little thematic museums; the more interesting ones cost an additional 10uah. Highlights are the charmingly retro-Soviet Bread Museum; the childhood house of leading Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, who was born in Pereyaslav; and the Space Museum, which occupies a wooden village church.

To get here from Kyiv catch one of the buses or marshrutky that depart every 20 to 40 minutes from outside Kharkivska, Borispilska or Chernihivska metro stations (all 50uah, 1¼ hours). You'll be dropped of at the bus station at the main intersection in town. From here you can walk easily enough, about 2km, to the museum's back entrance. Otherwise take a taxi (75uah) via an 8km roundabout route to the park's main entrance. You can then exit through the back gate and find your way into town.