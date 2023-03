Poet Maximilian Voloshin came to live on this bay beneath the anthropomorphic shapes of the Kara-Dag mountains (which his friends claimed looked like him), and his home turned into a meeting place for intellectuals of all professions and political convictions. He stayed here even while the Civil War was raging in Crimea, 'waiting for the Reds to shoot me for being White, or for the Whites to hang me for being Red', as he noted in a letter.