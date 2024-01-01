Derzhprom

Kharkiv

At the western end of pl Svobody, this late-1920s building is an example of early Soviet-era constructivist architecture: a geometric series of concrete and glass blocks and bridges. The building is not accessible for tourists, except for a smallish and low-key museum of local government located in the premises.

