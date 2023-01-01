Gurzuf Park

Two local recreational dinosaurs, sanatoriums Gurzufsky and Pushkino, occupy what used to be the dacha of the Duc de Richelieu, governor of Odesa (1803–14). The word dacha is a serious understatement, especially if you compare it with Chekhov's modest dwelling in Gurzuf. It really is a large coastal estate with a vast subtropical park and palatial buildings, including the one housing Pushkin in Crimea Museum. The exiled Russian poet stayed here after being rescued by governor Rayevsky from the life of misery in what is now Dnipropetrovsk. By all accounts, he had a great time trekking in the mountains and courting all three of his host's daughters. You can visit the estate on tours of the museum that take place every hour on the hour between 11am and 5pm. Tickets are sold at the booth located under a blue bridge connecting the park and the beach. Tours begin at the gates 100m away.