Tired of being a local celebrity in Yalta, Chekhov sought refuge in this little Tatar farmhouse tucked in a solitary cove under the Genovese Cliff. The melancholy of this place inspired him to create one of his best plays – The Three Sisters. There is nothing much to see apart from the original furniture and photos of actors playing The Seagull and Uncle Vanya, so sit or lie back on the rocky beach and Chekhov's muse might decide to pay you a visit.