Dating back to Prince Igor's era (but rebuilt several times since) is the idyllic Spaso-Preobrazhensky Monastery, a complex of wood-shingled buildings and golden-domed churches perched over the leafy banks of the Desna River. Strolling around the quiet grounds, you'll definitely feel like you're in another era. A wooden walkway atop the monastery fence provides prime views of the forested Desna valley, and it's a 2-minute walk down to the river bank should you care for a swim or a picnic.