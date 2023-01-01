Mikhaylovskaya Battery

A massive piece of fortification seen across the bay from central Sevastopol, the battery served as a hospital when the Russians withdrew to the northern side of the bay during the Crimean War. It has recently been transformed into a museum dedicated to Sevastopol's military history with the emphasis on the Crimean War. Original uniforms, weapons, photos and tons of other memorabilia are on display, but if that's not enough, you can listen to old military marches and speeches by historic figures. English-language tours are available – ask for Danil. To get there, take a ferry bound for Radiogorka from Artbukhta (2uah, half-hourly).