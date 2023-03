The southernmost tip of Sevastopol municipality is a spot of a rare, Le Grand Bleu type of beauty. But this aesthetic pleasure comes at a cost – an 800-step descent from the cliff-top Georgievsky monastery to the city's most scenic beach – Yashmovy. Reaching Fiolent is not easy, either. You have to transfer to the often-crowded marshrutka 3 at 5km terminal. In summer, there are boats to Balaklava (from 25uah).