Tsarsky Kurgan

Eight hundred metres from the Adzhimushkay Defence Museum, there is a monument from a completely different epoch. This empty, 4th-century-BC burial mound is thought to be the grave of a Bosporan king. Its exterior is Scythian, but its symmetrical interior was built by the Greeks. The grass-covered mound surrounded by electric pylons is visible from the bus stop. Just walk straight in that direction along the tarmac road until you find a fairly anatomical slit in the hill – when you see it, you'll know what we mean! Once inside, look out for small crosses and the name Kosmae left on the walls by the 2nd-century AD Christians.