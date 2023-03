The first thing to do in Kerch is to take the 432 stairs up the central Mithridates Hill. The view from the summit is brilliant, and on the lee side the ruins of the ancient city of Panticapaeum have been revealed in an ongoing archaeological dig.

Back on the central pl Lenina, check out the candy-striped Church of St John the Baptist. Dating back to 717, this Byzantine building is officially Ukraine's oldest surviving church.