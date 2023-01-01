Sub-Sarkis Church

Small and almost literally down to earth, the town's main Armenian church was built in 1363. Its walls are adorned with numerous khachkar – stone plaques with crosses marking historic events. Ivan Ayvazovsky got christened and married in this church. His large tomb is also here in the garden, almost overshadowing the ancient temple. To get there, walk west along vul Gorkogo past the ornate Ayavazovsky fountain, which the painter built for his fellow citizens. The church is hiding behind a small park that will appear on your right.