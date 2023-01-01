Prospekt Ayvazovskogo

With the cacophony of tourist agents touting their services through loudspeakers, along with terrible music, junk-food smells and a train line right on the beach to complete the picture, Feodosiya's seaside promenade is not exactly relaxing. Once it was lined with opulent palazzos. Standing next to each other are Villa Victoria and Villa Milos. But those are easily outshone by the Ottoman-style Dacha Stamboli – an Arabesque fantasy straight out of 1001 Nights built by a Karaite tobacco merchant.