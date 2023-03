All that remains of the 15th-century Genovese fortress are three semi-ruined towers on top of a strategic hill, guarding the mouth of the harbour. But the view of the bay and the sea coast, stretching to Cape Aya, is breathtaking. The fortress was the site of the last stand of Balaklava's garrison, composed of local Greek fishermen who defended their town from the Allied troops during the Crimean War.