The Valley of the Ghosts under Mt Demerdzhi (1356m) contains some stunning rock formations created by the wind erosion of sandstone. The freaky pillars have vaguely human features and are certainly memorable. The nearby village of Luchistoye (Лучистое) has a couple of lodges boasting spectacular views of the coast below. The friendly young people who own Dolina Privideny Lodge offer inexpensive mountain treks varying in length, including a two-day trek to their other base on Karabi-Yayla plateau in eastern Crimea.

Luchistoye, from where you can hike to the Valley of the Ghosts, can be accessed from Alushta bus station by marshrutka (2uah, every 40 minutes). A taxi from Alushta should cost around 60uah. You can also walk from the Luchistoye bus station on the Simferopol–Yalta road. Travelling from Simferopol it is after Angarsky Pass – get off when the sea comes into view.

Two other options include taking an organised mountain-bike tour or booking an organised tour from a stall in Yalta.