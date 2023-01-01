The impressive Medzhybyzh Fortress stands proudly at the confluence of the Pivdenny Buh and Buzhok Rivers. Inside its gently crumbling courtyard are an Orthodox church and a clutch of museums, including an interesting ethnography museum and a moving museum devoted to the Holodomor (Stalin-induced famine). You can climb up to the ramparts for scenic vistas. Outside the fortress is a statue of Ustym Karmalyuk, a Ukrainian Robin Hood and notorious neighbourhood troublemaker in the early 19th century.