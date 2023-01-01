Nikitsky Botanic Gardens

These gardens let you sample a wide range of the world's flora, just wandering around the 3 sq km of their hillside (and seaside) grounds. Founded under the order of the tsar in 1812, they were designed by British gardener Christian Stephen to collect and then disseminate the planet's species throughout Russia. Today 'Nikita', as they're nicknamed, house up to 28,000 species, including olive trees and roses, cacti, ancient yews and pistachios. An on-site cafe only improves the experience.

From Yalta's Veshchevoy Rynok bus station take bus 29 or 34 to the Upper Gate bus stop. For a pleasant tour, boats also sail from the Yalta waterfront to the gardens. Walk to the right of the entrance taking in the bamboo grove and the rosarium then follow the steps to the lower and older part of the park. There are several refreshment stalls on the premises.