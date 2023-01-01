Massandra Palace

A cutesy hunting lodge built to resemble a French chateau, the turreted palace was completed by Tsar Alexander III in 1889. It's better known, however, for what it became: Stalin's summer dacha.

The restored palace contains paintings and antique furniture, although the surrounding parkland is probably more beautiful. Outside there are sphinxes with female heads guarding a pretty pond with water lilies and an Art Nouveau power-station building.

The palace is best visited by taxi (30uah). Otherwise, take trolleybus 2 or 3, heading uphill opposite the Yalta main bus station and ask the driver to drop you at the turn-off to the palace. Cross the road (carefully!) and walk uphill for about 20 minutes.