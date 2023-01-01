Ay-Petri Cable Car

On the coastal road in Miskhor, behind a little cluster of market stalls, is the cable car up the cliff of Mt Ay-Petri. It's a truly dizzying ride across the foothills and up the mountain's sheer face, during which you overlook the coast and the sea. Views from the top are stunning, while Mt Ay-Petri's dry plateau itself feels otherworldly, or at least Central Asian. There are also several nice Tatar eateries. Buses 27 and 32 shuttling between Yalta and Alupka stop here; cable cars depart every 20 minutes.