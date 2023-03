The 370-sq-km Lake Mburo National Park is an increasingly common stop on the safari circuit. It’s the only place in southern Uganda to see zebra and giraffe, which were recently reintroduced. It’s also the only park in the country with impala, slender mongoose and giant bush rat. You can also look for leopard, topi and eland. Some of the 325 species of bird include martial eagle, red-faced barbet, papyrus yellow warbler and African finfoot.