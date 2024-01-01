This commercial market is across from the bus stand with vendors selling fruit and vegetables, among other produce, and clothing.
Central Market
Jinja
1.4 MILES
The birthplace of the mighty Nile river (or one of them anyway…), here the water spills out of Lake Victoria on its journey to the Mediterranean flowing…
1.53 MILES
On the western bank of the river you'll find the pleasant Source of the Nile Gardens and Speke Monument – a pillar commemorating where the British…
Nearby Jinja attractions
1.4 MILES
