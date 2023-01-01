Nejameddin Kubra Mausoleum

Nejameddin Kubra (1145–1221) was a famous Khorezm Muslim teacher and poet who founded the Sufic Kubra order, with followers throughout the Islamic world. His tomb is believed to have healing properties and you may find pilgrims praying here. The building has three domes and a tiled portal that appears on the brink of forward collapse. The tombs inside – one for his body and one for his head (which were kindly separated by the Mongols) – are extraordinarily colourful with floral-pattern tiles.

From here, you can also see the Sultan Ali Mausoleum across a shady little courtyard.