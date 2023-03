The stunning remains of ancient Urgench (Ürgenç), capital of Khorezm, part of the Achaemenid Empire, are one of Turkmenistan's drawcard sights and one of the best-preserved ancient Silk Road sites in Central Asia.

In 2005, Unesco inscribed the remains of the old town as a World Heritage Site. Within are a striking collection of monuments, most dating from the 11th and 12th centuries. These include a mosque, mausoleums and fortresses and the remains of a caravanserai gate.