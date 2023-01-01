Lebap Regional Museum

Turkmenabat's ridiculously ornate museum could double as Liberace's house (check out those chandeliers!), but it also houses a solid collection of archeological findings from the Lebap region and a good ethnographic display including a full reconstruction of a Silk Road market. Upstairs there's also a collection of geological findings, including mouldings of the dinosaur footprints from the Kugitang Nature Reserve and a stuffed zemzen, a large, fierce and very rarely seen desert lizard.