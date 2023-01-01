About 1km south of the Mardin Kapısı, the fine Gazi Köşkü is the sort of Diyarbakır house to which wealthier citizens would retire during summer. The house dates from the time of the 15th-century Akkoyunlu Turkoman dynasty and stands in a well-tended park. The caretaker will expect a tip for showing you around. To get there, it's a pleasant, if rather isolated, downhill walk. Taxis charge around TL20. About 1km further south is the 11th-century On Gözlu Köprüsü (Ten-Eyed Bridge).