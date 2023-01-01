Gordion Museum

In the museum opposite the Midas Tumulus, Macedonian and Babylonian coins show Gordion's position at the centre of Anatolian trade, communications and military activities, as do the bronze figurines and glass-bead jewellery from the Syro-Levantine region of Mesopotamia.

The museum was closed for restoration work in 2019, but it was expected to reopen by some stage in 2020.

Meanwhile, you can still visit the museum garden, home to a 9th-century-BC pebble-mosaic unearthed at the Citadel Mound, which is the oldest mosaic floor ever discovered.