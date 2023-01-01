Çengilli Köyü Kilisesi

The relatively complete ruin of an 11th-century Armenian 'Mother of God' church dominates the small, low-rise Kurdish village of Çengilli creating a very photogenic scene.

The village is 20km west of the D965 Kars–Kağzıman road. The rough access lane bound for Ülker starts opposite the Star petrol station, which is around 1km north of the Aras Bridge (5km northwest of central Kağzıman). The lane approximately parallels the D080 and Aras River and, 3km beyond Çengilli, passes a lake with very attractive mountain views.