Somuncu Baba Külliyesi

Drawing large numbers of Turkish visitors, this külliye (mosque complex) sits at the entrance to the Tohma Canyon and contains the tomb of Sheikh Hamidi Veli, a 14th-century Muslim teacher and ascetic better known as Somuncu Baba. The tomb itself is in a 17th-century mosque set right against a cliff face, with a sacred fishpond and single minaret in front of it. To one side is a large modern mosque with an unusual wooden ceiling of recessed stars within stars.

Below the mosque complex is a small one-room museum with some exhibits on traditional Darende life.