Oğuzlu Church Ruins

A once monumental 10th-century church ruin rises up from the steppe to dominate the village of Oğuzlu, around 20km north of Ani, via Esenyurt. However, a 1936 earthquake caused the dome and other structures to collapse and the structure is in a poor state of repair.

The site is accessible on unpaved roads 3km northeast of Bașgedikler, or 6km northwest of Kızıl Kilise (Yağkesen village). Access via Subatan village takes longer from Ani but is less uncomfortable than driving from Esenkent and makes more sense if you're coming from Kars.