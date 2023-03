Not that you’re counting, but the palmeraie here is one of the largest of all the Tunisian desert oases, with almost half a million palm trees. A wonderfully productive place, it turns out a remarkable assortment of fruit and vegetables, as well as prized deglat ennour (ʻfinger of light’) dates. Explore it along one of the two roads leading south through the palmeraie from the western end of Ave des Martyrs (the roads link up at the Zone Touristique).