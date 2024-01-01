Roman Pools

Southern Tunisia

The Romans pools are Gafsa’s main attraction, and it’s a pleasant spot although you’ve seen all there is to see after a few minutes. Apart from the entertainment provided by local children diving (and you’re welcome to join them), note the Latin inscriptions just above water level in the eastern pool.

