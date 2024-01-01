The Romans pools are Gafsa’s main attraction, and it’s a pleasant spot although you’ve seen all there is to see after a few minutes. Apart from the entertainment provided by local children diving (and you’re welcome to join them), note the Latin inscriptions just above water level in the eastern pool.
Roman Pools
Southern Tunisia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.02 MILES
Gafsa's rather modest museum houses, among other things, a couple of large mosaics from ancient Capsa.
Nearby Southern Tunisia attractions
0.02 MILES
Gafsa's rather modest museum houses, among other things, a couple of large mosaics from ancient Capsa.