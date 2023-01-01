Abaco National Park

This 83 sq km national park established in 1994 in South Abaco is the last remaining holdout of the iconic Abaco Parrot, a bird once so numerous that Columbus reported flocks that 'darkened the sun.' Wild and undeveloped, it's now managed by the Bahamas National Trust, with pine forest, isolated beaches and broad mangroves offering excellent fishing. Although rugged unpaved roads lead into the park, there are no facilities and walking trails are not well marked.