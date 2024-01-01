From Ban Mae Klong Mai, just a few kilometres north of Um Phang via the highway to Mae Sot, Rte 1167 heads southwest along the Thai–Myanmar border. Along the way is the cave system of Tham Ta Khu Bi, which in Karen allegedly means ‘Flat Mango’. There are no guides here, so be sure to bring your own torch (flashlight).
