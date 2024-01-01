Tham Ta Khu Bi

Tak Province

From Ban Mae Klong Mai, just a few kilometres north of Um Phang via the highway to Mae Sot, Rte 1167 heads southwest along the Thai–Myanmar border. Along the way is the cave system of Tham Ta Khu Bi, which in Karen allegedly means ‘Flat Mango’. There are no guides here, so be sure to bring your own torch (flashlight).

  • Nam Tok Thilawsu waterfall.

    Nam Tok Thilawsu

    13.68 MILES

    Located in the Um Phang Wildlife Sanctuary, this waterfall is Thailand’s largest, measuring an estimated 200m high and up to 400m wide during the rainy…

  • Thi Lo Su waterfall in the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary in Tak Province in northwestern Thailand.

    Um Phang Wildlife Sanctuary

    13.56 MILES

    The Nam Tok Thilawsu falls are near the headquarters of the Um Phang Wildlife Sanctuary, which is about 50km from Um Phang, towards Sangkhlaburi in…

  • Wat Phanit

    Wat Phanit

    3.66 MILES

    A Buddhist temple in Um Phang.

