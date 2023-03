If you have realistic expectations of the wine, you might find Chateau de Loei worth a visit. It released the first commercially produced Thai wine in 1995. It's a petty operation compared to the attractive and well-managed wineries around Khao Yai, but visitors are welcome to have a peek in the utilitarian main building way to the back (where in the cool season they might have some available for tasting) or buy some bottles in the roadside gift shop.