An all-day market forms at the southern end of town and unites vendors selling hill-people's handicrafts, shops selling tea and a few basic restaurants.
Mae Fah Luang Art & Culture Park
20.82 MILES
In addition to a museum that houses one of Thailand’s biggest collections of Lanna artefacts, this vast, meticulously landscaped compound includes antique…
Hilltribe Museum & Education Center
22.14 MILES
This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…
24.4 MILES
Wat Rong Khun’s construction began in 1997 by noted Thai painter turned architect Chalermchai Kositpipat. It's a striking structure that, from a distance,…
19.17 MILES
The bizarre brainchild of Thai National Artist Thawan Duchanee, and a rather sinister counterpoint to Wat Rong Khun, Baandam unites several structures,…
28.13 MILES
About 10km west of Fang at Ban Meuang Chom, near the agricultural station, this serene retreat is part national park and part public spa, with a gorgeous…
21.78 MILES
This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…
21.68 MILES
Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…
18.79 MILES
Just south of the bridge, this intriguing and popular monastery complex sprawls west from Tha Ton over a series of forested hills. The wát buildings are…
Nearby Chiang Rai Province attractions
0.44 MILES
A tiny but busy and vibrant morning market convenes at the T-intersection near Shin Sane Guest House. The market attracts town residents and hill peoples…
2. Chinese Martyr’s Memorial Museum
0.53 MILES
South of the turn-off to the KMT general’s tomb is the Chinese Martyr’s Memorial Museum, a Chinese-style building that houses some underwhelming displays…
0.6 MILES
To soak up the great views from Wat Santikhiri, go past the market and ascend 718 steps (or take the road if you have a motorbike or car). The wát is of…
6.51 MILES
Displays on Shan culture and history and on Khun Sa, the narco-warlord known as the Opium King, can be seen at the Khunsa Museum, located in Khun Sa's…
14.07 MILES
Dating to 2002, this is one of Thailand’s youngest national parks. The area is home to waterfalls and, most notably, a hot spring. The latter is a short…
14.62 MILES
The hot water from this natural spring has been redirected into a communal pool; for a more private experience, rooms are also available (50B to 80B). Ban…
