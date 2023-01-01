Maji Maji Museum

About 1km from the town centre, off the Njombe road, is this small museum commemorating the Maji Maji uprising. Behind it is Chief Songea’s tomb. Unmissable sights are the statues of 12 chiefs captured and killed by the Germans, which locals still hang with garlands. From town, take the first tarmac road to the right after passing CRDB bank and continue about 200m. The museum entrance is on the left with a pale-blue archway.

The Ngoni chief Songea, after whom the town is named, is buried nearby, alongside a mass grave for other victims of the uprising against the Germans.