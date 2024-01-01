Lake Singidani is one of three saline lakes just west of town. With green waters and plenty of rocky spots along the shore, it’s quite beautiful even when it’s completely dried up, which happens during some dry seasons. The lake attracts plenty of water birds, including pelicans and sometimes flamingos. Singidani begins 600m past the post office.
Lake Singidani
Central Tanzania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.73 MILES
This museum at the Open University of Tanzania is mostly lacking labels, but the little collection of weapons, jewellery and other items from the region’s…
Nearby Central Tanzania attractions
1.73 MILES
