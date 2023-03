Katesh is known for its large mnada (market) held on the 9th, 10th and 28th of each month. Maasai, Barabaig, Iraqw and other peoples from a wide surrounding area converge to buy and sell cattle and trade their wares, including baskets, jewellery and Maasai shuka fabric. The real highlight though is the sight of the brightly dressed participants and the chance to experience a local event.