The most visited, though not the best, Kolo sites (B1, B2 and B3) are 9km east of Kolo village and a 4WD is required. You’ll need to climb a steep hill at the end of the road to see them. The most interesting images here are the elongated human figures with what are either wild hairstyles or masks; one scene has been interpreted as the abduction of a woman. You'll also see depictions of rhinos, giraffes and leopards.